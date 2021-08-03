RCMP swarm West Kelowna residence searching for wanted man

Photo: Contributed

RCMP turned out in full force in a West Kelowna neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Several officers and cruisers, including the RCMP tactical armoured vehicle, converged on the 3000 block of Cougar Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Reports indicate RCMP immediately began calling for a man to exit the building, indicating they had a warrant for his arrest.

The eyewitness tells Castanet he and other people in the area were asked to stay back as they worked to get the man to surrender.

The eyewitness says two females came out of the unit first, the RCMP used a flash bang on the deck before taking the wanted man into custody in handcuffs.

The incident was over by 9 a.m.

Castanet has requested details from the police.