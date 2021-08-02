Evacuation order closes transfer station North Westside Road

Photo: Contributed

Due to the Evacuation Order affecting Westshore Estates, the North Westside Road transfer station along Sugar Loaf Forest Service Road is closed until further notice.

Customers that would normally use that solid waste and recycling disposal facility are directed to use the Traders Cove transfer station at the intersection of Bear Lake Main and Westside Road.

It is open Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the increased demand and anticipated use of this facility, the Regional District and its contractor asks all customers to be patient and please pre-sort materials before arriving in order to speed service and reduce congestion.

Residents can take up to two bags of garbage per week to this transfer station. It also accepts yard waste and recyclables sorted into the following categories:

Paper & Cardboard (flattened)

Containers (plastic, tin, aluminum, aerosol cans, milk cartons, paper cups, etc.)

Plastic Bags and overwrap

Other Flexible Plastic Packaging

Glass

White Styrofoam

Coloured Styrofoam

Please visit the Traders Cove transfer station website for more information on materials that are accepted.