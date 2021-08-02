A garbage truck dumped its load after garbage caught fire inside the vehicle

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

A garbage truck dumped a mountain of trash along McDougall Road in West Kelowna Monday afternoon.

West Kelowna fire crews arrived on the scene just after 12:30 p.m. to extinguish the fire.

"That was an interesting one. We weren't able to pinpoint an exact source of the fire however it was something that was in the hopper where the garbage is collected," said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

Brolund says most of the flame was put out while the garbage was still inside the truck.

"In order to make sure it was fully out we had to empty the garbage and then we were 100 per cent sure there was no fire remains," he added.