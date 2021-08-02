'Slight reprieve': just 1-2 mm of rain fell on Brenda Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS Crews have been making good progress on the Brenda Creek wildfire over the past several days. The established control lines have held.

The BC Wildfire Service says a large wildfire near Brenda Mines received just one to two millimetres of scattered rain on Sunday.

“While that has provided a slight reprieve in fire behaviour, conditions are forecast to return to being warm and dry over the next two days,” BCWS said.

“The fire and surrounding areas remain under thick smoke conditions.”

The Brenda Creek wildfire is still estimated to be 824 hectares in size, a figure that has held for a week.

Crews are expecting winds to be 10-15 km/hr from the west and northwest, with afternoon gusts of 25-35 km/hr in the afternoon.

That wind will increase the drying rate of the forest from yesterday’s rain.

“Structural protection remains in place on high value resources, including on the cabins in the Headwater Creek area. Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots along the powerlines,” BCWS added.

Crews have generally been seeing success over the past few days with control lines holding during times of increased fire activity.

There are now 34 firefighters, three helicopters and a dozen pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire.