renda Creek Wildfire continues to burn at 824 hectares in size

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Brenda Creek Wildfire continues to burn at 824 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

"Some light showers occurred in the overnight period, which has continued today with scattered precipitation, higher minimum relative humidity, and a slight dip in temperature."

"Structural protection remains in place on high-value resources, including on the cabins in the Headwater Creek area. Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots along the powerlines," BCWS said.

The Evacuation Order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remains in place. An Evacuation Alert has also been issued for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued an Evacuation Alert for 18 properties, three recreational camping areas and Crown land within the West Electoral Area, south of Highway 97C and northwest of Peachland. Please contact the Regional District Central Okanagan for more information.

A total of 34 firefighters, two support staff, two danger tree assessors, five helicopters,15 pieces of heavy equipment and an incident management team continue to action the fire.