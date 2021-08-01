Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Brenda Creek Wildfire continues to burn at 824 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

"Some light showers occurred in the overnight period, which has continued today with scattered precipitation, higher minimum relative humidity, and a slight dip in temperature."

"Structural protection remains in place on high-value resources, including on the cabins in the Headwater Creek area. Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish hot spots along the powerlines," BCWS said.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place around the fire.

A total of 34 firefighters, two support staff, two danger tree assessors, five helicopters,15 pieces of heavy equipment and an incident management team continue to action the fire.