Small unit fire in apartment building in West Kelowna

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Department

Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, West Kelowna Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Harbor Ridge Apartments on Old Ferry Wharf Road.

"Firefighters arrived to find the sprinkler system activated and holding a small fire in a couch on the first floor. Residents had evacuated the building and fire crews finished extinguishing the fire and stopping the flow of water from the sprinkler system," said fire chief Jason Brolund.

According to Brolund fire damage was contained to one unit.

"There was a small amount of smoke and water damage from the sprinkler system to five other nearby units. Most residents of the building were able to return home within two hours. The residents of six units have been offered Emergency Support Services while the status and damage of their units is further evaluated."

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, possibly related to an electrical charging device in the unit.