Pandemic doesn’t stop party for Centenarians at Westwood Retirement Resort

Cindy White

They were born right after the last pandemic, but the current COVID-19 pandemic didn’t put a damper on plans to celebrate the 100th birthdays of four residents of the Westwood Retirement Resort in West Kelowna.

They were treated to a drive-thru parade.

Along with RCMP and ambulances, there were classic cars, bikers, the Shriners, and friends and family on hand for the outdoor party.

Disco Queen Bonnie wrapped up the festivities.

“The whole day was very special for not only Westwood Centenarians and families but all of the staff and residents as well. Definitely one to remember for years to come,” said Mrs Christie Hughes, Fun Force Director, Westwood Retirement Resort.