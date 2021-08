Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Police have cordoned off a home on West Kelowna’s Cameron Road Sunday after a possible explosive device was found in the basement.

The RCMP bomb squad is on their way to the Okanagan from Vancouver to dispose of the device.

Police have released few details about the incident, but it is unrelated to Saturday night’s shooting on Kelowna’s Pandosy Street.

