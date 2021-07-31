Winds, rising temperatures expected at Brenda Creek fire Saturday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service An aerial view of the Brenda Creek wildfire from Monday.

While winds in the forecast could increase fire behaviour at the Brenda Creek wildfire later in the afternoon Saturday, firefighters continue to mop up areas and extinguish hot spots.

The wildfire burning south of the Okanagan Connector was first discovered on July 14, and it's since grown to an estimated 824 hectares.

Cabins in the Headwater Creek area continue to be protected by sprinkler systems, while crews are still extinguishing hot spots along the power line that supplies electricity to more than 60,000 people in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland.

“Smoky conditions will continue today into the afternoon when some smoke may lift, causing changes in winds and increasing fire behaviour in some areas,” the BCWS said in its Saturday morning update.

“As temperatures peak in the afternoon fire suppression efforts may be challenged.”

Crews are working to mop up an area to the northeast of the fire where the fire recently broke through a guard line, while others are patrolling the guard to the south of the fire, extinguishing hot spots using a skidder. Overall, the BCWS says the established control lines on the fire have been working well in recent days.

There remains 33 firefighters, three helicopters, 13 pieces of heavy equipment and two danger tree assessors and fallers working on the fire.

The fire has remained pegged at 824 hectares since last Sunday.