Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Firefighters were called to assist paramedics Friday afternoon to help with a rescue in Bear Creek Provincial Park.

A call came in at roughly 12:30 p.m. for a hiker with a dislocated knee on the trail.

Firefighters attended to help paramedics retrieve the patient from the trail.

The injured hiker was removed from the trail and loaded into an ambulance by 1:40 p.m.