West Kelowna hair salon targeted by burglars two nights in a row

A West Kelowna hair salon was the target of back-to-back break-ins over the weekend.

Great Clips Hair Salon located at 3042 Louie Drive was broken into early Saturday morning.

The suspect entered the salon by breaking through the glass door.

Salon owner Paul Baumback says hair product and stylist equipment was stolen.

Then, early Sunday morning Great Clips was hit again. This time the suspect stole a safe from the business.

"It had money and an iPad. With COVID our numbers are still down. So it is pretty stressful when you are hardly able to pay bills and barely able to make ends meet for someone to come in and do this. It is just brutal. I have no idea where the money is going to come from for this," Baumback said.

Baumback says he has a $5,000 deductible and will have to pay for it all out of pocket.

RCMP were notified at the time of the break-in and are currently investigating.

Great Clips has resumed operation and Baumback says he will be tightening security.

"We will get a second camera in and will be looking at the monitoring systems to find out where they failed," he said.