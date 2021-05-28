Winery abandons plans for massive lighthouse in West Kelowna

Photo: City of West Kelowna Updated plans for the Goat's Peak Winery no longer include a massive lighthouse, in favour for a concrete tower

A proposal for a large lighthouse at an under-construction winery in West Kelowna has been swapped out for an abstract viewing platform.

The City of West Kelowna agricultural advisory committee will review revised plans next week for the Goat’s Peak Winery. Monette Farms purchased the 17-acre parcel at 2789 Hwy. 97 South in 2019 with plans of developing the property into a 12-acre estate vineyard and winery.

When the proposal was last considered by council last year, it included a 35-metre tall lighthouse that would act as a landmark for the area.

Reception to the idea was mixed from both council and the public.

“The theme of concern regarding the original proposal focused primarily on the building design of a ‘lighthouse’ rather than the height of the building,” said planner Hailey Rilkoff in a report to the agriculture committee.

This month the winery withdrew its lighthouse idea and resubmitted a revised design that features a concrete tower and viewing pods, directing views to Okanagan Mountain Park, Mount Boucherie, and across the lake to Kelowna’s wine district.

“The applicant feels the building’s unique design and height will become a landmark for the City of West Kelowna and create a destination for tourists to visit,” the staff report says.

The winery is in the process of planting vines, with 4.3 acres worth going in last spring and another 4.5 acres to be completed this spring.

The committee, which discusses proposals before they reach the council table, will discuss the tower proposal Wednesday.

Photo: City of West Kelowna Render of Goat's Peak winery