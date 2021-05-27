RCMP blitz catches drunk semi-truck driver on Highway 97C

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

A drunk transport truck driver was caught on Highway 97C during an enforcement blitz over the May long weekend.

Officers from West Kelowna and BC Highway Patrol conducted speed enforcement and commercial vehicle safety inspections on May 20 and 21 near the Paradise Valley brake check on the Okanagan Connector.

Over the two days, 17 warnings and 60 tickets were issued for various violations, including 11 for excessive speed and two for driving without due care and consideration.

When conducting a commercial vehicle check, an officer “formed the grounds to believe” the driver of the semi truck was impaired by alcohol.

The driver, a 45-year-old Alberta man, failed a breathalyzer.

He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Long weekends are notorious for being deadly in terms of our roads and highways,” says Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit. “This initiative was a great step in ensuring the safety of the motoring public in our area.”