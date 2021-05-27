West Kelowna elementary school being demolished to make way for new high school

Photo: SD 23 Plans for a new high school at the current site of George Pringle Elementary

The Central Okanagan School board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to build a new high school in West Kelowna on the current site of George Pringle Elementary, a decision one trustee described as a “nightmare revisited.”

Students currently in the english program at George Pringle will be moved to the soon-to-be-reopened Webber Road Elementary for fall 2022. Where French immersion students will go is still to be determined — they may be sent to Glenrosa Elementary, Hudson Road, or both.

The George Pringle site downtown Westbank hosted a high school until 2003, when the school board voted to convert it into an elementary school.

Board chair Moyra Baxter, who fought against the 2003 decision as a trustee, called that move Wednesday “a pretty short term decision.”

Baxter said at the time when George Pringle was converted in 2003, the school district was going through an era of consolidations and closures and a few years earlier had closed Webber Road Elementary.

“When we closed Webber Road Elementary, there were parents marching down Glenrosa Road with placards. Believe me, I’m really the only person who has lived through this and it’s like a nightmare revisited,” she said.

Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said when they made a decision several years back to reconfigure the school system on the Westside, they knew it would put more pressure on Mount Boucherie Secondary.

“At the time, we certainly believed, because we were looking at land, that we would be able to get land and work with the government to get a secondary school built within the timeline that we are now facing,” he said.

“Clearly we have not been successful with the land purchase, so that is what put us in this incredibly difficult position right now.”

The board heard that the Webber Road site could not host a high school because of its archaeological status. A First Nations pit-house once stood on the site and the school district was promised strong opposition should it try to build there.

A deal with the Westbank First Nation to lease land for a high school also “fell through.”

The Webber Road building is currently leased the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, which will be displaced by the school.

Baxter tried to address criticism from parents that the school board had not been transparent about the decision — announcing the plans on a Friday afternoon before a long weekend.

She said the school district has long been pursuing land acquisition options, but those talks must take place behind closed doors.

And now, with Mount Boucherie Secondary already bursting at the seams, the school board is left with its last resort. The board heard other funding priorities within the school district could be in jeopardy should they delay any longer.

Secretary treasurer Ryan Stierman said the significant renovation work completed last year on George Pringle Elementary “really speaks to the fact that this was really not what the board of education was looking to do to resolve this issue.”

The plan to build a new high school at the George Pringle site will see the existing buildings, except for the gymnasium, demolished. A community garden and dog park held on the site on land leased to the City of West Kelowna will be displaced.

“I don’t know if the public actually realized that was school district property, and I think that is a lesson to be learned,” Baxter said. “We have to make sure that when we do allow communities to use these properties that they are aware that we may need them in the future.”

West Kelowna city council discussed the plans during its meeting Tuesday. The new high school is slated to open in September 2025, so the municipality expects the dog park and garden will remain intact until January 2024.

“Staff have begun to explore suitable alternative sites in the area and across the city,” a staff report to council said, noting those options would be presented to council by the end of the year.