IH confirms exposure at Mount Boucherie Wednesday

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health has confirmed a case of COVID at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

An email from Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO said the exposure happened Wednesday, May 26.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows

up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” Kaardal said.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.