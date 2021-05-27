Goat's Peak development cruises through public hearing

Photo: City of West Kelowna The Goat's Peak development area

The first phase of a large development planned for West Kelowna’s Goats Peak cruised through a public hearing Tuesday evening.

The project, which has come before the city in fits and starts over the past several years, is now being managed by Emil Anderson construction.

City council is considering a rezoning and official community plan amendment for the first phase, “Block C,” of an entirely new neighbourhood consisting of more than 930 homes.

The first phase before council will consist of 60 single family residential lots and 82 single family or duplex lots, and 42 townhouse units.

“The Goats Peak proposal, even though this is a small part of it, it’s been around for some time off and on, so it’s positive to see something happening,” said Coun. Doug Findlater on Tuesday.

Photo: West Kelowna Block C of the Goat's Peak development

Emil Anderson vice president of development Matthew Temple said they were drawn to the project by the “incredible hillside development potential” and the chance to build a complete community.

“We see this as a flagship community, but not just for our partnership and for the City of West Kelowna, we see this as a flagship for the entire Okanagan,” he said.

Emil Anderson development manager Brad Clifton told council the first phase of development will also include trails linking the community to Goats Peak Regional Park.

Homes will be built with a focus on the outdoors with features like infinity pools and an “emphasis on views and view appreciation.”

Future phases of the community not under consideration by council include space for a new school and mixed-used commercial space.

Written feedback gathered from nearby residents related mostly to requests for upgrades to be completed on Gellatly Road South prior to development and the proper management of stormwater.

Coun. Findlater also relayed previous concerns raised by the nearby Gorman Bros. mill the last time the Goat’s Peak development was before council.

He said he is hopeful residents don’t move into their brand new homes and start complaining about the mill.

“It is West Kelowna’s most important industry and employer, and we certainly like to see them continue to operate without any concerns of encroaching development,” he said.

The developers said those concerns would not be an issue during the current phase of development and would be dealt with down the road in future phases. No residents spoke at Tuesday's public hearing.

City council also voted Tuesday to provide fire protection to the Goat’s Peak project as it moves ahead.

Council still needs to vote on final approval of the first phase of the development, which will take place at a later date.