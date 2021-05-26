Developer withdraws proposed 99-unit development on Shannon Lake

Photo: City of West Kelowna

It appears the plug has been pulled on an apartment and townhouse development previously planned for the shores of Shannon Lake.

West Kelowna city council accepted the developer's request to withdraw first reading for a rezoning and official community plan amendment from early this year for the project at 2749 and 2769 Shannon Lake Road.

Council previously gave preliminary approval to a 99-unit mixed-use development on 1.35 hectares on the northwest side of the lake.

According to a city staff report, the property owner has withdrawn the rezoning application so a new prospective buyer can “pursue development opportunities” under the existing low density multiple residential zoning.

City council unanimously accepted the withdrawal of the proposal Tuesday and closed the file with no discussion.

No details were provided on what is now being planned for the property, which is the final significant undeveloped chunk of land around Shannon Lake.