Four taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 97C, BC EHS says

UPDATE: 7:54 p.m.

Four people have been taken to hospital as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97C, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

BC EHS told Castanet three individuals were transported to hospital by ground ambulance, with one person in critical condition.

A fourth person was taken to hospital by air ambulance in critical condition.

BC EHS confirmed they received reports of the accident just before 5:00 p.m.

The crash has closed Highway 97C’s westbound lanes near the Pennask Summit, west of Brenda Mines Road, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL: 6:24 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97C's westbound lanes, according to DriveBC.

The accident happened near the Pennask Summit, west of Brenda Mines Road.

DriveBC said emergency vehicles are on scene, and advised motorists to watch for traffic control in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.