West Kelowna city hall, library building will include four storeys

Photo: City of West Kelowna A render of West Kelowna's new skatepark, being constructed as a part of the city hall project

West Kelowna has released new details about the municipality’s forthcoming city hall.

Building massing plans presented to council on Tuesday showed the city and Okanagan Regional Library will share a 51,500 square foot, four-floor building.

The ground floor will host the library, while the upper three floors will be occupied by the municipality.

The city hall main floor will include a lobby, council chambers, workstations, storage and meeting rooms. The city is also trying to work with MP Dan Albas and MLA Ben Stewart to try to accommodate space for them.

The remaining two floors will mostly staff workstations, meeting rooms and storage.

The $18 million project is being built at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Dobbin Road. The first tender package, for utility and enabling works, closes on Wednesday.

City staff are also engaged with the Westbank First Nation on “Indigenous and cultural landscape and design elements” for the building, which is hoped to open by the end of next year.

The city has also awarded Radius Contracting the contract to construct a new skatepark nearby at a cost of $993,000. The existing skatepark is being displaced by the new city hall building.