Black bear sniffs out birdseed, spills it out of sealed container

Rob Gibson

More video of bears doing bear things.

This one comes from Rod Aubichon of West Kelowna, who lives on Horizon Drive and works in the security industry, so has surveillance cameras all around his house.

Aubichon says he has seen bears in his neighbourhood before and he and his wife wanted to make sure they do their part to keep bears away by storing their birdseed into a large plastic container.

"We used to keep it in a bag on the deck but we were worried about bears and the seed getting wet."

Turns out that wasn't enough of a deterrent for this birdseed-loving bruin.

"It was completely sealed, you'd think it was smell proof. But he climbed the stairs to my upper deck then dragged the bin three or four feet closer to the stairs before kicking the tub down the stairs. He's smart too."

Then the bear starts making his way down the stairs licking up the birdseed as he goes.

The bear stayed for a few minutes feasting on bird seed before bolting for greener pastures.

"He just took off and left quite a mess for me to clean up."

Bears are thought to have the one of the keenest senses of smell in the animal kingdom.

According to the U.S. National Parks Service, the average dog's sense of smell is 100 times better than a human's. A blood hounds is 300 times better and a bear's sense of smell is 7 times better than a blood hound's or 2,100 times better than a human's.