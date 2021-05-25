Crash during morning commute on Drought Hill near Peachland

Photo: Google Street View Highway 97 at Drought Hill.

A crash is being reported on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland.

Commuters report a single-car crash on Drought Hill shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The incident is in the southbound lane.

The vehicle left the highway and came to rest on its side, according to witnesses.

Good Samaritans were attempting to help at the scene.

The severity of the collision and any injuries involved are not yet known.

