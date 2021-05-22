RCMP ask for public’s assistance in finding a missing West Kelowna man

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna man, Steven Derrickson.

The 68-year-old was reported missing by his friends and family on Friday. Police stated that their investigation has determined that Derrickson was last seen in the Salmon Arm area walking towards Barriere.

Derrickson is described as a First Nations male, 68 Years old, 5'6" or 167 cm tall, with a slim build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, a brown leather jacket and jeans.

The RCMP continues to look for Derrickson but as of Saturday afternoon, he has yet to be found, stated Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP in a press release.

Police have provided a photograph of Steven Derrickson in hopes someone will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Derrickson is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. The public can also remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at www.crimestoppers.net