RCMP in West K arrested 24 people during shoplifting crackdown

Photo: Pixabay

West Kelowna RCMP were active in the community last week catching shoplifters, as they arrested more than two dozen people.

From May 14 to 15, members of the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit teamed up with loss prevention officers at local businesses, and used several methods to catch suspects. This involved officers wearing plain clothes identifying people who were allegedly stealing from stores, and arresting them.

Since the initiative began, a total of 24 people were arrested and released for future court dates for shoplifting. Police were also able to make multiple arrests for other crimes such as outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen car, drug trafficking, and violations of driving prohibitions.

“This was a very successful initiative,” says Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“We are working diligently to send a clear message that this sort of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.”

Over the span of the last few months, West Kelowna businesses have reported an uptick in violence, and threats of violence, towards loss prevention officers trying to halt shoplifters.