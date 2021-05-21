West Kelowna elementary school may be displaced by new high school

Photo: Google Street View George Pringle Elementary

The Central Okanagan School District says it has been left with just one option to build a new secondary school in West Kelowna.

Next week school trustees will review a recommendation that would see George Pringle Elementary downtown Westbank knocked down and rebuilt as a high school.

English elementary students from George Pringle would then be sent to the Webber Road Elementary School site, which was closed years ago and is now leased to the Boys and Girls Club. The school district still owns the site.

George Pringle’s French Immersion students would be sent to Glenrosa Elementary and/or Hudson Road Elementary.

The school district says it considered building a new high school on the Webber Road site because of “significant challenges with location, topography and the designated archeological/historical site where the school would be built.”

The school district says it is urgent they move ahead with the project as Mount Boucherie Secondary is expected to be at 126 per cent capacity, with 17 portables, within five years. Provincial funding for other projects would also be in jeopardy if there are further delays.

"Left with only a single feasible solution after years of comprehensive investigation, the Board is faced with an incredibly difficult situation as it strives to ensure that it has the space to serve our students on the Westside," says board Chairperson Moyra Baxter. "As a board, we are committed to ensuring that the students and families of E?cole George Pringle Elementary School will be well supported if the decision is to proceed with this plan."

The school district says students who currently could walk to George Pringle Elementary will require busing under the new plan. The commute by car would be an additional 6-10 minutes.

SD 23 says it will also work with the City of West Kelowna and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club to preserve as many of the Webber Road community centre’s operations as possible when the school opens. By 2024, SD 23 will also terminate its lease with the city for the community gardens and dog park on the George Pringle site.

The full motion that trustees will be voting on Wednesday is below:

THAT: Subject to funding approval by the Ministry of Education that the École George Pringle Elementary School site be repurposed for a new Secondary school:

THAT: The Board of Education relocates the École George Pringle Elementary School English program to the Webber Road Elementary School site and the French Immersion program to Glenrosa Elementary School and/or Hudson Road Elementary School effective September 2022;

AND THAT: The Board of Education conducts a comprehensive community consultation starting in the Fall of 2021 to establish new elementary, middle and secondary catchments for the Westside family of schools;

AND THAT: The Board of Education develops a clear and measurable plan to address the needs of students transitioning from George Pringle Elementary School prior to the relocation.