West Kelowna pausing fire mitigation on Mount Boucherie this weekend

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has paused wildfire mitigation work to allow residents to hit the trails this long weekend.

Mount Boucherie will be fully open to recreational users throughout the three-day Victoria Day long weekend.

Crews will be working on the vicinity of Mount Boucherie Secondary School and the city's arenas and ball fields.

Crews will continue their work after the long weekend on the northern slopes located east of Royal LePage Place and Jim Lind Arena.

The City says trails and the access staircase, east of the parking lot, will be closed temporarily over the next two weeks.

The wildfire mitigation work on public lands is funded under a grant provided through the Province of BC’s Community Resiliency Improvement Program.

Residents who wish to complete FireSmart wildfire mitigation work on their private property may be eligible for grants of up to $500.

For more information on the grants, click here.