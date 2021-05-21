A higher than normal fire danger rating is cause for concern for West Kelowna's fire chief

Photo: Oliver Fire Department/file A wildfire near Osoyoos a month ago

West Kelowna's fire chief doesn't always concern himself with the fire danger rating this early in the season.

This isn't one of those years.

Jason Brolund says his level of concern is growing alongside the fire rating, which has been fluctuating between moderate and high.

While the hot temperatures of last weekend are not forecast for the upcoming May long weekend, neither, he says are the multiple days of rain which the Okanagan desperately needs.

"For us, the thing we watch closely is the fire danger rating obviously. We've had years where, at this time of year, we are in the midst of a deluge of rain and I wouldn't think to check it," said Brolund.

"This year, it's definitely something we are looking at closely and, to see a four out of five as our fire danger rating this time of year is something we pay close attention to.

"The other factor we watch is the weather. If it's benign, if it's cool, these are things that are OK."

But, he says, eventually it's either going to rain, or it's going to get hot.

"If it gets hot without rain, then we are potentially looking at the wildfire season starting earlier than usual and being more active."

Several smaller fires have already broken out this spring.

For those heading out into the backwoods this long weekend, Brolund asks that you be aware of the ground cover, has it greened up or are the fuels dry.

"If you choose to have a campfire, make sure it's completely out."

If you're staying around the house, he says it's a perfect time to look at what you can do to protect your home in case of a wildfire.

"It could be as simple as cleaning your gutters, moving a woodpile away from your house, or looking at the types of things you are planting.

"Your hedges for example, ensuring they are not against the house, and there is not the potential for them to be a wick that leads fire up to your home."

Brolund also reminds residents of the Greater Westside area the fire department has $50,000 in grants to give away to homeowners who wish to take on wildfire mitigation efforts around their home.

"If they follow a simple process, including before and after pictures, we can help them out with the cost of some of these," said Brolund.