Peachland man wins $25k on Keno draw

A Peachland man is $25,000 richer thanks to hitting it big on Keno.

Philip Chizmazia says he was in disbelief when he found out he won the draw on March 27, 2021.

The Peachland resident was in Kamloops for work when he stopped in at 7-Eleven on Rogers Way to purchase a Keno ticket.

“I was watching the numbers on my phone and…counting the numbers as they came up,” he recalled. “It didn’t show the winning amount until the next day. I was in shock when I saw it!”

On how it feels to be a winner, Chizmazia says “Unbelievable! Is this right?”

Chizmazia plans to put some of his prize towards a bathroom renovation for his dad.