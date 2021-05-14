At least one vehicle involved in crash on Highway 97 South in West Kelowna Friday

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Emergency crews have nearly cleared the scene of a crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna late Friday afternoon.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash that sent an eastbound van off the road, down an embankment and into a ditch.

A light standard was also knocked over from the force of the collision.

Witnesses at the scene indicated there may have been injuries resulting from the crash.

No word on the extent of those injuries, or what caused the crash.

Traffic heading into Kelowna from the Westside was backed up as crews tended to the scene.