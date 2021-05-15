West Kelowna Warriors bring back Community Night to support local restaurants and the food bank

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors are teaming up with Valley First Credit Union for the 2nd annual Community Night.

Introduced last year, Community Night is a way for residents to show their support for local restaurants while at the same time helping those struggling during these difficult times through the Central Okanagan.

The promotion is scheduled to run May 20 at a dozen participating restaurants from 4 p.m. until closing time.

During that time, with all orders of $30 or more, the Warriors and Valley First Credit Union will donate $10 to the food bank.

“As we continue to see a rise in community members accessing the food bank, a 23% increase since January 2021, we are incredibly grateful for the support of the West Kelowna Community and to the West Kelowna Warriors, Valley First and local restaurants for hosting their second annual fundraiser, ” says Trevor Moss CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“It is because of you and events like these we are able to meet the rising need and provide healthy food during this difficult time for many.”

Last year, 678 orders were placed with local restaurants, equating to a donation of $6,780.

“We are thrilled to be delivering another Community Night. It was a massive success last year and helped so many West Kelowna residents during a challenging time," said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“We are grateful to have Valley First team up with us this year to help with the donations. They have an ongoing Feed the Valley program, so they are a fantastic fit for this initiative. Please do your part and eat-out Thursday night. Let’s give these twelve local restaurants a night to remember!”.

Participating restaurants include: