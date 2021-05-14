Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates system

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory for the West Kelowna Estates Service Area due to elevated turbidity at the Okanagan Lake intake.

The increased turbidity due to the spring melt can impact the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water.

Under a water quality advisory, children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the service area.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water from the state of the art Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant that uses multiple methods of treatment, which the City will replicate at the Rose Valley treatment facility when completed in 2022.