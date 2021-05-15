Kelly Quinn is battling cancer and the Okanagan is rallying to help

Photo: GoFundMe

The Okanagan is rallying for a man known as "Captain Kelly."

Kelly Quinn is well known for his work with Kelowna Cruises, as a cleaner at Glenrosa Middle School and as a bus driver in Peachland.

Quinn had to leave all of his jobs and friends behind after he was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung and lymphatic cancer.

His abrupt departure sparked surprise and then concern, now the community has sprung into action to help him with his battle with cancer.

A GoFundMe has been started for Quinn with a goal of $10,000.

"Our goal is to supplement his lost income by providing him with monthly payments from your generous donations for the foreseeable future," says the organizer of the fundraiser, Michelle Parsons.

Parsons also says Kelly has been hospitalized twice since his diagnosis in early April and is facing six to eight weeks of radiation, five days a week starting May 17, along with chemotherapy once a week.

Parsons says, "the students who were on Captain Kelly’s bus and the staff he worked with are feeling a huge loss as he made such a positive impact on their lives. Captain Kelly took special care of his riders. He fought for them, rewarded them, and ran a tight ship (pun intended)."

Parsons is hopeful the fundraiser will allow Kelly to focus on his fight by helping to alleviate Kelly and his family’s financial burden.