One hundred $500 grants available to West Kelowna residents for FireSmart work

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is calling on City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents to take FireSmart action to better protect your families and your homes in the event of a wildfire.



FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods allow firefighters to concentrate on fighting the wildfire, which ultimately saves more homes and lives.

West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents can apply for grants of up to $500 per property for the eligible work they do.

The FireSmart program steps are :

Download, print and complete a free, self-directed assessment at westkelownacity.ca/firesmart

Take photos before, conduct the eligible FireSmart work and take photos after

Complete your grant application, including photos and receipts, and submit to West Kelowna Fire Rescue at [email protected] or call 778-797-3200 for assistance

One hundred grants are available this year thanks to funding contributions through the B.C government, compared to 50 in 2020 and 20 in the inaugural 2019 program year.

Grants are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

FireSmart actions include: