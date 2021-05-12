West Kelowna will investigate the feasibility of a self-promoting electronic sign on Highway 97

Photo: Contributed Conceptual rendering

There are so many billboards and signs along Highway 97 through West Kelowna, what's one more right?

The answer depends on who is asked the question.

That question was asked of West Kelowna council Tuesday by the president of the West Kelowna Warriors hockey team.

In a virtual presentation before council, Chris Laurie suggested the the city erect an electronic sign at Bartley Road and Highway 97 as a way to promote Warrior hockey games, events in general at Royal LePage Place and events community-related or otherwise deemed appropriate by the City of West Kelowna.

"It would be a benefit for the city as well...the city would own it," said Laurie in his presentation.

"Promote Westside Daze, Remembrance Day ceremonies and other events at the arena."

Laurie says it would also be a way to promote the arena itself, since he believes some residents are still unaware of its location.

And, at an estimate cost of between $60,000 and $75,000, Laurie says it's a cost the hockey club would be willing to share.

"I think this is a good idea. It's come up before and there has been a bit of pushback because of the number of billboards on the Highway 97 corridor," said Coun. Doug Findlater.

"I think we have to make the case that this is a city facility. We have editorial control. It need not be all about the Warriors. It's something to help promote events."

"The suggestion is a good one, it makes a lot of sense," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

"Quite frankly, there are so many signs, what's one more, and this one has a huge benefit for the residents and our team."

"I'm not willing to give preliminary approval, but I am willing to consider it," said Coun. Carol Zanon.

"I'm conscious of protests our community has had over the billboards. There are groups in the community who view these billboards as a form of visual pollution."

Zanon added she was not a fan of the illustration provided, saying any billboard would have to be tastefully done.

Council did vote unanimously to direct to meet with key stakeholders including the Warriors regarding design and installation of a highway sign and report back to council.