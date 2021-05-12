Local stylist gaining international attention after being entered into a competition

Madison Erhardt

West Kelowna hairstylist and makeup artist Amy Sidoryk is getting worldwide attention after being nominated for an international competition.

“Super unexpected and I don’t even know who nominated me, but Life and Style is having a competition called The Ultimate Stylist. I want to say over 12,000 applicants from around the world have entered this," she said.

Sidoryk has made it into the top 16, and on May 13, the 16 will get cut down into a top four.

“It means the absolute world. I am new to Kelowna and the amount of support and love that I have gotten from all my clients out here is crazy, to say the least. Just on organic votes never mind the ones that have been raised for The Born This Way Foundation."

The competition allows one free vote a day or what's called a "fearless vote," where you can purchase votes benefiting Born This Way Foundation. The group supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world.

If Sidoryk is crowned the ultimate stylist she would win an exclusive interview and photoshoot with a world-renowned photographer, and $10,000.

The stylist says she's managed to keep her business running smoothly throughout the pandemic, but just in case things went sideways, Sidoryk was ready.

“I created my own line of eyelashes they are called Lashlee. They are as easy to put on as the magnetic ones, but you don’t have to worry about putting any of those crazy metals close to your eyes or anything like that. These eyelashes are made of synthetic silk and the eyeliner is adhesive as well.”

The West Kelowna resident says if she does win the competition she already knows where she would spend the money.

First up, would be replacing her creeky salon chair.

"I have been looking at some spaces to lease to open up a creative centre, something I could have my salon out of. As well as an education centre to help teach people how to do their makeup and hair.”

To vote for Amy you can head to voteamylee.com.