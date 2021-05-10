Brown bear spotted in a yard in the Westview Place area of West Kelowna

Photo: James Robert

A brown bear spotted roaming around Rose Valley the past number of days may have been spotted in the area around Horizon Drive.

James Robert told Castanet News he saw the bear in his backyard Monday evening.

The bear, he says may have ambled up into a neighbours yard on Spyglass Way.

The brown bear appears to be the same one spotted on numerous occasions in the Rose Valley area over the past number of days.

Late last week, WildSafeBC warned residents of the area of a "habituated bear in the area.

Residents were advised to secure any attractants in their yards.

“Please be advised this bear is believed to be habituated to humans, meaning it will tolerate you in close proximity,” WildSafeBC said last week.

“It also knows how to find unnatural foods - garbage, bird seed, etc.”