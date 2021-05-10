Rollover crash on Highway 97 near Gorman's Mill on Sunday night

Photo: Dave Ogalvie

UPDATE: 6:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports a crash near Gorman's Mill on Highway 97 in West Kelowna Sunday night was cleared as of 12:40 a.m.

The rollover crash was in the northbound lanes.

It's believed there were injuries in the crash, but the cause remains unknown.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 p.m.

Highway 97 northbound is closed after a vehicle rollover just before 10 p.m.

The incident occurred between junction Highway 97C and Glenrosa Road.



Emergency vehicles are on scene.



At this time, it’s unclear how the crash occurred or if there are any injuries.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.