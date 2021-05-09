Smoke no longer visible from small fire above Westside Road

Photo: Contributed A fire burns above Lake Okanagan Resort Sunday.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

The small fire that ignited above Westside Road earlier this afternoon appears to be out.

Smoke is no longer being emitted and fire crews have left the area.

Castanet is awaiting information from the BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL 2:35 p.m.

A fire is burning in the hills above Westside Road Sunday afternoon.

The fire was sparked shortly before 2 p.m., above Lake Okanagan Resort, and fire crews from the BC Wildfire Service and the Wilson's Landing Fire Department are responding.

It's not clear at this time what sparked the fire and the current size of it is unknown.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service and the Wilson's Landing Fire Department for more information.