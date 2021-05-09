Fire crews are responding to a fire above Lake Okanagan Resort

Photo: Contributed A fire burns above Lake Okanagan Resort Sunday.

A fire is burning in the hills above Westside Road Sunday afternoon.

The fire was sparked shortly before 2 p.m., above Lake Okanagan Resort, and fire crews from the BC Wildfire Service and the Wilson's Landing Fire Department are responding.

It's not clear at this time what sparked the fire and the current size of it is unknown.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service and the Wilson's Landing Fire Department for more information.