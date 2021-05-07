West Kelowna woman pleads for life of bear habituated to humans

Photo: Elizabeth Corrigan

A West Kelowna woman is concerned after a bear alert was issued in Rose Valley.

Earlier this week, WildSafeBC issued a warning about a cinnamon-phase black bear that was recently sighted by multiple residents around the upper Horizon Drive area. The bear is thought to widely travel around the Rose Valley neighbourhood.

“Please be advised this bear is believed to be habituated to humans, meaning it will tolerate you in close proximity,” WildSafeBC said. “It also knows how to find unnatural foods - garbage, bird seed, etc.”

Local resident Elizabeth Corrigan is pleading with residents to follow that advice, to help improve the bear's chances of survival.

Corrigan tells Castanet she believes this is the same bear whose mother was put down a few years back near Surrey Rd.

Corrigan says she spotted a young cub in the area, and when she called it in, the conservation officer told her that he had to put the mother down and that he couldn't catch the cub before it bolted into the bushes. Conservation officers have no choice but to put down bears that have been habituated to unnatural sources of food, as they cannot be habilitated and can pose a threat to public safety.

Fast forward to the present day, and Corrigan believes that same cub has now grown into a cinnamon bear with cubs of her own.

"I am convinced that this mum was the orphaned cub from the previous years. In the summer of 2019 as I was working in my garden on Surrey Rd., I noticed a movement in the woods about 20 feet from my fence. I approached my fence and saw a mother cinnamon bear with two black cubs. She and her cubs were resting under the tree. She showed no sign of aggression and just looked at me as I spoke quietly to her," says Corrigan.

There is no way for sure to know if this is the same bear, but Corrigan says she felt as though, "my voice had brought back some kind of memory due to her demeanor. I retreated to my deck and was able to get a couple of pictures."

Corrigan says she has lived with the wildlife in West Kelowna for more than 40 years, "with no problem."

She is hopeful that will continue but she is pleading with nearby residents.

"Neighbours please get rid of your birdseed, put your garbage in the shed and feed your dog inside. This beautiful creature deserves to survive and with our help she may return to the wild."