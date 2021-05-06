Rose Valley residents warned of habituated bear in area

Photo: Arthur T. LaBar / Flickr

Residents of West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood are being told to secure attractants due to an habituated bear in the area.

WildSafeBC says there is a cinnamon-phase black bear that was recently sighted by multiple residents around the upper Horizon Drive area. The bear, however, is thought to widely travel around the Rose Valley neighbourhood.

“Please be advised this bear is believed to be habituated to humans, meaning it will tolerate you in close proximity,” WildSafeBC said. “It also knows how to find unnatural foods - garbage, bird seed, etc.”

Residents are being urged to remove/secure all possible attractants or food sources. Bird feeders should be removed and garbage should not be stored outdoors.