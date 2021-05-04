Alleged drunken police impersonator arrested in Peachland

Photo: Colin Dacre

RCMP have arrested a suspected police impersonator in Peachland.

RCMP say an off-duty officer noticed a non-police vehicle with police lights in its grill on May 1 just before 3 p.m. The vehicle had another car pulled over near the intersection of Highway 97 and Drought Road.

The off-duty officer called in the incident and a uniformed Mountie attended.

The white smaller-sized SUV also had strobe lights on the dash, consistent with police vehicles. While dealing with the driver, the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and open alcohol inside the vehicle.

The 64-year-old male driver was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court. He was also issued a 90-day roadside suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to provincial prosecutors.

“RCMP is appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information that may aid our investigators to contact the West Kelowna RCMP,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We will be looking into potential connections with other reports of possible police impersonation. At this time, we have not established any direct links.”

RCMP have reported several other incidents of imposter police sightings this year in the BC Interior, including on Highway 33 east of Kelowna, in the North Okanagan and Kootenays.