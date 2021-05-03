Emergency crews and search and rescue teams were called to assist two people in distress Sunday

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue

It was a busy day for rescue crews on the Westside Sunday.

Crews were called to help a pair of people needing assistance from the Peachland and West Kelowna areas.

The first call came at about 1 p.m. for a woman who sustained a lower leg injury while hiking Pincushion Mountain above Peachland.

The woman was extracted by rescuers from the Peachland Fire Department and transported to a waiting ambulance.

Later in the afternoon, rescuers were called to the Smith Creek mountain bike area for an injured mountain biker.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue sent a UTV and medical team to the site while Central Okanagan Search and Rescue sent an e-bike team to assist with the injured man.

Due to the extent of his injuries, Air Rescue One from Vernon was called in to bring out the injured biker.