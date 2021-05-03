3 arrested and released after shots fired in Peachland home

Photo: newelly54 / Flickr file photo

Three days after a major police operation in Peachland, RCMP say they arrested three people in relation to a shooting at the south edge of the community.

Police were called just before 1:30 p.m. on April 30 about an assault with a weapon inside a home in the 7200-block of Highway 97 South in Peachland. Officers learned a gun was fired during the assault and three suspects fled in a red pickup.

RCMP attended and safely removed all occupants of the home. The three suspects and the pickup truck were located soon after behind a business in Peachland with the help of police dogs, RCMP air services and Mounties from West Kelowna.

All three individuals were arrested without incident and their vehicle was seized.

“The male victim was treated at the scene by Emergency Health Services for minor injuries,” said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer of the Kelowna regional detachment. “Luckily, no one at the residence was injured due to the discharge of the firearm.”

The three suspects were released without charge pending further investigation. No other details are being released.