Vernon Vipers clawed back a win against the West Kelowna Warriors

Photo: Tami Quan Photography Vipers forward Cam MacDonald eyes up a shot on Warriors goaltender #37 Zach Bennett Friday night.

The Vernon Vipers came back from two goals down to take out the West Kelowna Warriors 3-2 Friday night

The Warriors started strong just three minutes into the game when Tyler Cristall netted his seventh goal of the season.

The score stayed 1-0 through the first period until the Warrior's Porter Dawson beat the Viper's Roan Clarke to extend their lead to two.

But the Vipers turned it on in the rest of the second, first with Desmond Johnson putting his team on the board, followed just 15 seconds later with a goal from Nick Kent, tying the game at two apiece.

Late in the second, the Warriors' Riley Sharun was ejected from the game for a knee on Zack Tonelli. But despite the Vipers' five-minute powerplay as a result, they were unable to score.

But midway through the third, the Vipers' Cam MacDonald put a wrist shot past Zach Bennett, which would be the winning goal of the game.

This was the Vipers tenth win of the season. They return to play Saturday night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are back in action on Sunday at 4 p.m., also against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.