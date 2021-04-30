Significant police response to Brent Road area south of Peachland

Photo: newelly54 / Flickr file photo

Residents of Peachland are asking questions about a significant police operation in their community on Friday afternoon.

Numerous RCMP vehicles were reported on the south border of the community in the Brent Road area earlier today. An RCMP helicopter was also reportedly circling the community for upwards of an hour. Motorists on the highway also said ambulances were also in attendance.

Someone working in the area at the time of the incident at roughly 2:45 p.m. said he heard two loud bangs, but didn’t think much of it until police and paramedics showed up, followed by the helicopter.

RCMP officers were moving through the area on foot canvassing witnesses, but they did not say what exactly they were investigating.

Castanet is waiting on comment from the RCMP.