Alert issued about bear roaming Peachland

Photo: Facebook

WildSafeBC of the Central Okanagan have taken to social media to alert the public about a bear roaming the District of Peachland.

The bear has been seen around Ponderosa Drive, Beach Avenue, Clements Crescent and Chidley Road.

"There is a bear accessing not only garbage, but bird seed and compost as well. Garbage day in this area is tomorrow. Please wait until the morning to place your carts out for collection, and until then please store your garbage securely," the Facebook post said.

Residents are asked to report human-wildlife conflicts and bears in the community to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.