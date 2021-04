Photo: David Ogilvie

Emergency crews were calld after receiving a report of a car into a building in West Kelowna Tuesday morning.

An eyewitness tells Castanet that a vehicle collided with the BC Liquor store on Dobbin Rd. and Brown Rd. in West Kelowna just before noon.

RCMP and BC Ambulance were on scene but there does not appear to be any serious injuries.

The building itself wasn't so lucky, suffering damage to the front of the store.