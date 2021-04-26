Emergency crews are attempting a high-angle rescue on Pincushion Mountain

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

A witness who was hiking at Pincushion Mountain tells Castanet News a woman fell from the lookout next to the Canadian flag.

The witness indicated some 30 volunteers had hiked up to the area with ropes in hopes of repelling down to look for the woman.

The woman had apparently made the hike to the lookout by herself.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:25 p.m.

Emergency crews have descended upon Pincushion Mountain above Peachland for what is being described as a high-angle rescue.

According to witnesses, numerous emergency vehicles have rushed to the scene including two or three ambulances, fire department and search and rescue personnel.

It's unclear the exact nature of the rescue, however, Castanet has been told someone hiking in the area may have fallen from a trail.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.