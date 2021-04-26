West Kelowna fire crews rescue person down an embankment

Photo: Colin Dacre

West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a person down an embankment on Bear Creek Road Monday.

The initial report came in just after 11:30 a.m. and involved the high-angle rescue team and multiple fire department vehicles.

"We have just brought up the patient who fell down an embankment in their backyard. Injuries are non-life-threatening," fire chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet.

Chief Brolund indicated more details will be released once the rescue is completed.

Paramedics are also on scene.